DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,622 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DraftKings worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock valued at $37,166,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.