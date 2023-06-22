DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock worth $37,166,403. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

