Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.52

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.52 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 27578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

