Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires Shares of 35,455 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 695,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,244. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

