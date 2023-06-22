Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $31.49 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 6.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,052,000 after buying an additional 892,815 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.18. 363,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,736 shares of company stock worth $2,322,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

