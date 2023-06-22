Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lowers Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises about 3.6% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.18% of Ryan Specialty worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,411,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,998. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

