dYdX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.11 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00006165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $290.04 million and $45.11 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

