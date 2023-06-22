Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.