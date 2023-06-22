Eagle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.83 on Thursday, hitting $838.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $711.81 and its 200-day moving average is $633.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $346.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

