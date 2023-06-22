Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 240,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

