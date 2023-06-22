Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 3.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.04. 219,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,777. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.