Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.83. 327,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,277. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.