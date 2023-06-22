Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.