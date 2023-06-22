Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.