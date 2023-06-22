Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,280 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

