Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.