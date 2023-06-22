Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.