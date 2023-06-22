Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 747.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $203.65 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

