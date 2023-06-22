Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,548 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,548 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

