Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $243.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $246.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

