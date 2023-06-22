Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

