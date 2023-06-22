Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $194.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $197.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

