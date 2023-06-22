Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Richardson Electronics worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELL stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

