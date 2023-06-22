Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,125 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000. Intuit comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $450.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

