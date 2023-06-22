Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $297.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.