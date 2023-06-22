Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 44,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $3,592,972.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,695.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,132. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

