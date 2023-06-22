Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 611,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,514,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.05.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

