Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.
