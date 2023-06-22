Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,359,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,013,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

