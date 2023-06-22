ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120.84

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.86 million and $120.84 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,970.91 or 1.00008933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00979713 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $284.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

