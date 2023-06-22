Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $11.63 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,901.26 or 0.06273217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.53 billion and approximately $11.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042734 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030292 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015789 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,198,228 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.