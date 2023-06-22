Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $11.63 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,901.26 or 0.06273217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $228.53 billion and approximately $11.63 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,198,228 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

