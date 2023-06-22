EthereumFair Hits One Day Trading Volume of $843,833.79 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $843,833.79 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.10134326 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $825,623.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

