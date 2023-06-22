Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.09

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUYTY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

