Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACCAR Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

