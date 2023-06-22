Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 95,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

