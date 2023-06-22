Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

