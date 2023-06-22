Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,113 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $62.44 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

