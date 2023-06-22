Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $351.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.25 and a 200-day moving average of $356.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

