Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

