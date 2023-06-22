Evmos Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and $603,222.97 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

