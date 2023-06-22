Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 1.9%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.56 ($22.35) and last traded at €20.70 ($22.50). 339,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.10 ($22.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.