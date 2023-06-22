EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 702 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.65. 52,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $97.81.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

