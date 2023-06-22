EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CION Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $7,316,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter worth about $3,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CION Investment Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CION shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 30,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,840. The firm has a market cap of $572.69 million, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 715.79%.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.