EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 327,509 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the period.

SLV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,828. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

