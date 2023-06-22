EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 143,287 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 437.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 74,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

