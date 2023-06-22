EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,447 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

