EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,596,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

