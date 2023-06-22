EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 6,132 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,616. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.