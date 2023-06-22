Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 10,892 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,660 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

