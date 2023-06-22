Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 59,334 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $23,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

