Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

